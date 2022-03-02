Arch Manning’s 2023 Recruiting Ranking Updated Today

For the first time since mid-November, 247Sports released an update for the 2023 recruiting class rankings on Wednesday.

The top spot in this class has long been held by highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning. And while the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli retains his No. 1 ranking, some other big-name QB recruits have now joined him at the top.

With today’s updated rankings, the 2023 class now holds a powerful 1-2-3 punch of top quarterback talent. Behind Manning sits USC commit Malachi Nelson (No. 2) and fellow five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava (No. 3).

With four-star signal caller Dante Moore at No. 8, this is easily one of the most stacked QB classes in recent memory.

All this quarterback talent makes Arch Manning’s No. 1 ranking all the more impressive. With the college football world eagerly awaiting his collegiate choice, the junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans is still weighing his options before making a final decision.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas have long been top options for the up-and-coming star. Florida and LSU were recently added to the mix as well.