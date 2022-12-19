Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program.

According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.

But with the Red Wolves' current tight ends coach, Matt Limegrover, leaving to join another school, there's a vacancy that the 32-year-old high school assistant can fill.

Kilgore himself was a prolific college quarterback for Middle Tennessee State and had several years in the Canadian Football League before going into coaching. Two years in and he's steadily climbing the ranks.

If Logan Kilgore has success at Arkansas State, there's an outside chance that he could get recruited to Texas to help with the development of Arch Manning.

Few things in the last 15 years have been as much of a priority for the Longhorns as turning Manning into the next great member of his iconic family.

Will Kilgore find success as a college coach at Arkansas State? Will he ever reunite with his star pupil?