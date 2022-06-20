Arch Manning's High School Teammate Announces His Commitment

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Top college football recruit Arch Manning may not have made a decision on his future yet, but one of his teammates did on Sunday.

Will Randle, a three-star tight end who played alongside Manning at Isidore Newman, will continue his football career at the University of Texas.

Tweeting, "Something in the orange. #committed."

According to 247Sports, Randle chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech and others.

Manning took his last official visit to Austin over the weekend, and Texas has quickly emerged as one of the favorites to land the prodigious five-star QB.

The youngest Manning had plenty of nice things to say about his other two reported finalists, Alabama and Georgia, but many college recruiting insiders see UT as the best fit for the phenom signal-caller.

Arch Manning still has his senior season to play and is in seemingly no rush to make a commitment. But all eyes will be on the highly-touted prospect until he does so.