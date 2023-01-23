Archie Manning Addresses Controversial Hall Of Fame Rule

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Archie Manning visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sirius XM)

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will go down in history as one of the greatest college football players of all-time, but a controversial rule will keep him out of the College Football Hall of Fame. Today, Manning family patriarch Archie Manning addressed that rule.

The College Football Hall of Fame rules mandate that a player must have been an All-American at least once to be eligible. Bennett, despite being a Heisman trophy finalist and a two-time All-SEC selection, never received that particular honor.

In an interview on Monday, Manning stated that the National Football Foundation brass has "kicked around" the idea of getting rid of that particular rule.

That rule has kept college football legends such as Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Ken Stabler, Kevin Greene, Deuce McAllister, Julio Jones and Manning's own son Eli Manning from being eligible for induction.

Stetson Bennett is fresh off leading Georgia to their second straight national championship. He became the first quarterback in over a decade to win back-to-back national titles.

It would be a shame if he never manages to be properly honored as one of the greats for failing to be one of the two or three best quarterbacks in America.

Will the rule be changed, or will Bennett be kept out of the College Football Hall of Fame forever?