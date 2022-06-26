Archie Manning Reacts To Ole Miss' College World Series Appearance

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Archie Manning visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sirius XM)

The Ole Miss Rebels are one win away from completing a fairy-tale run.

As one of the final teams to make the NCAA men's baseball tournament, the Rebels are now on the precipice of their first national championship. They're one win away following Saturday's 10-3 victory over Oklahoma.

Prior to Ole Miss' Game 1 victory, one of the school's most notable alums commented on his alma mater's "incredible ride."

Archie Manning is more known for his accolades on the gridiron, but the legendary quarterback also played shortstop for the Rebels when they made one of the school's six College World Series appearances in 1969. Per Chris Singleton of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, he's keeping tabs on his old program's success while at the Manning Passing Academy this weekend.

"I’ve been hearing from all my old baseball buddies," Manning said. "Some of them have even sent me some pictures, so we're all shouting 'Hoddy Toddy!' We’re pulling for the Rebels."

Manning described the significance of the school going the distance, but he isn't overlooking their opponent.

"It would be so special for all the Ole Miss family," Manning said. "It’ll be great for the state of Mississippi. Mississippi State won national championship last year. If Ole Miss wins it this year, the state of Mississippi will be the king of college baseball, but I’ve got to tell you this Oklahoma team is mighty tough and mighty good."

Ole Miss can finish the job Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in a Game 2 televised on ESPN. An Oklahoma victory would set up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday night.