Arizona Cardinals Owner Suggests Uniform Changes Are ‘On The Radar’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The last time the Arizona Cardinals updated their uniform look, it was 2005. So safe to say, it’s time for an upgrade.

When the Cards debuted their piping and side-panels, they were one of the fresher looks in the league. But after a decade-and-a-half plus, Arizona’s uniforms look increasingly outdated with each passing season.

With a new, young direction, led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, you’d think it’d be time for a rebrand. And speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7 radio, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said a new uniform set is “on the radar.”

“We look at all these things,” Bidwill explained on 98.7. “You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time.”

“It’s something among the array of things we look at around the team,” Bidwill continued. “It’s on the radar screen, so, appreciate the question. . . . We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. Again, It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

The Cardinals uniforms prior to 2005 were always among the more basic get-ups in the National Football League.

But, at least the Cards’ uniforms in the 90’s to early 2000’s made reference to to those iconic Arizona sunsets on the sleeve.

