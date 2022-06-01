Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."

While that's great news for Williams, it meant the end of the line for a different running back. The team released former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels.

"To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released veteran running back Jaylen Samuels, who had signed earlier this offseason," the team said.

Samuels starter his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by the Steelers after a successful career at NC State. After four years in Pittsburgh, he eventually signed with the Houston Texans in the second half 2021 season.

A versatile running back, Samuels will likely land on another NFL roster before the 2022 season kicks off.