Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end Maxx Williams after three-and-a-quarter years with the team. Williams has played just under 80 total snaps this season but has not made a single reception or even been targeted in a passing play.

Williams' tenure in Arizona ends with 34 games played and 23 starts since 2019. He had 39 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Cardinals in 2019, Williams played four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 63 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, starting 21 of 42 games between 2015 and 2018.

Fortunately for the Arizona Cardinals, they seem to be doing more than fine with minimal contributions from Maxx Williams already. Their offense ranks in the top half of the league in almost all categories.

Through four games, the Cardinals have averaged 22 points per game, but have had a tough time against some of the better teams on their schedule.

This Sunday they take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles - a very tough task to be sure.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.