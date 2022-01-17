Arizona Cardinals Released Player On Sunday Afternoon

The Arizona Cardinals are clearing out some space for the return of J.J. Watt. On Sunday, the team announced the waiving of cornerback Breon Borders in anticipation of Watt’s activation for Monday night’s playoff game.

The Cardinals can activate the defensive end any time before the Monday afternoon deadline.

We have released CB Breon Borders. pic.twitter.com/82QPirrc1m — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2022

Borders came to the desert after being picked up off of the Titans practice squad. An undrafted CB out of Duke, Borders saw 18 snaps with Arizona in the team’s season finale. In his limited action, the 26-year-old logged three tackles.

The Cards recently designated Watt to return from the IR after suffering a shoulder injury that included a dislocation, torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and capsule. The initial diagnosis was that the five-time All-Pro would be out four-to-six months.

Now it looks like he’ll be back after two.

J.J. Watt is officially a go for tomorrow’s Cards/Rams game. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 16, 2022

In seven games with Arizona, J.J. Watt’s tallied 16 tackles including five for loss, to go with 10 QB hits, a sack and two pass deflections.

Getting Watt back on the field could be a big boost for a Cardinals defense looking to put pressure on Matt Stafford in primetime.

In their two division matchups this season, the Rams and Cardinals each got a win.