Arizona Cardinals Veteran Admitted He Considered Retirement

The Arizona Cardinals almost lost one of their veteran players to retirement during the off-season.

Cardinals offensive guard Justin Pugh revealed this Tuesday that he almost retired earlier this year.

However, a few conversations with Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim - coupled with a better salary - wound up changing his mind.

While considering retirement, Pugh dropped his weight down to 265 pounds. Obviously, you can't play offensive line in the NFL at that mark.

So Pugh has been eating around 5,000 calories a day to get his weight back on track. He's trying to gain a pound a day.

"Justin Pugh says he was down to 265 pounds and is consuming 5,000 calories a day and gaining about a pound per day," said Bo Brack.

Pugh may also end up changing positions and playing center for the Cardinals this upcoming season, depending on whether or not the injured Rodney Hudson is able to return from injury.

Pugh should end up having a big season for the Arizona Cardinals later this fall.