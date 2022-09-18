Arizona State AD Has Telling Comments About Herm Edwards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks on the field before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In his first four years as head coach at Arizona State, Herm Edwards did just enough to stay in the good graces of the athletic department, going 25-18 with three bowl game appearances. But after the 1-2 start to this season, that good grace is starting to fade.

Arizona State lost to Eastern Michigan last night, falling at home 30-21. After the game, ASU president Michael M. Crow indicated that Edwards' job is no longer safe.

"Like anything, when you're in combat, you support your officers. And we're in combat. But we'll have to decide where we're going from here and decide what the issues are and see where we're headed," Crow said, via The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

That's about as far from a vote of confidence as you can get from a school president these days. Chances are, if Herm Edwards isn't dismissed between now and Saturday's game against Utah, the next loss will be his last one.

Herm Edwards was a surprise pick to replace Todd Graham back in 2018. At the time, he had been out of football for a decade and hadn't coached in the college ranks since the 1980s.

Edwards quickly proved to be a quick study, leading the Sun Devils to a 7-6 record in his first year and an 8-5 record in 2019, capped off by a Sun Bowl victory over Florida State.

Last year saw Arizona State win eight regular season games before losing to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

But at 1-2 and with brutally tough games against Utah and USC over the next two weeks, a 1-4 start would show that the team is heading in the wrong direction.

Will Herm Edwards survive the season?