The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Arizona State Reportedly Makes Decision On Herm Edwards

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards.TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches from the sidelines during the first half of the college football game against the Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the 38-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It looks like Herm Edwards will be back for another year as the Arizona State head coach.

According to a college football insider, Edwards will return to Tempe next year after beating Arizona on Saturday.

Per Brett McMurphy, “Herm Edwards will return next season.”

 

Arizona State finished the 2021 regular season a respectable 6-3 in Pac-12 play and finished second to Utah in the Pac-12 South.

However, the Sun Devils came into the season with expectations of being in the conference championship game. An investigation into recruiting allegations also looms over the program.

With all that, it appeared ASU would be in the market for a new head coach. But, all reports point to Edwards returning.

The coach even said as much himself, “I’m the coach here. I’m coming back,” Edwards told the Pac-12 Network.

Edwards holds a 25-17 record since taking the job at Arizona State four years ago. The man he replaced, Todd Graham, went 46-32 in his six seasons at ASU.

The 67-year-old coach expressed disappointment in the team’s performance this season, which began with 19 of 22 starters returning. But as one of the most penalized teams in the nation, self-inflicted errors cost the Sun Devils some games they were favored to win.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.