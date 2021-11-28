It looks like Herm Edwards will be back for another year as the Arizona State head coach.

According to a college football insider, Edwards will return to Tempe next year after beating Arizona on Saturday.

Per Brett McMurphy, “Herm Edwards will return next season.”

Herm Edwards will return next season, Arizona State AD Ray Anderson told the team after Sun Devils defeated Arizona, @jmarshallap reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2021

Arizona State finished the 2021 regular season a respectable 6-3 in Pac-12 play and finished second to Utah in the Pac-12 South.

However, the Sun Devils came into the season with expectations of being in the conference championship game. An investigation into recruiting allegations also looms over the program.

With all that, it appeared ASU would be in the market for a new head coach. But, all reports point to Edwards returning.

For a while, it’s seemed like Arizona State would likely be among the Power Five jobs to open up this cycle. However, the current expectation is that Arizona State will stick with Herm Edwards and that he’ll remain as the team’s head coach, sources tell @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 24, 2021

The coach even said as much himself, “I’m the coach here. I’m coming back,” Edwards told the Pac-12 Network.

Edwards holds a 25-17 record since taking the job at Arizona State four years ago. The man he replaced, Todd Graham, went 46-32 in his six seasons at ASU.

The 67-year-old coach expressed disappointment in the team’s performance this season, which began with 19 of 22 starters returning. But as one of the most penalized teams in the nation, self-inflicted errors cost the Sun Devils some games they were favored to win.