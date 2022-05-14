Look: Arkansas Fan Caught Raccoon During College Baseball Game

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Friday night's matchup between the Arkansas and Vanderbilt baseball teams was overshadowed by a raccoon.

At some point during the game, a raccoon ran loose in the stands. One fan decided to grab the raccoon with his bare hands and show it to the rest of the crowd.

While there were a few people concerned about this situation, most of the fans at Baum-Walker Stadium cheered.

A video of the fan picking up the raccoon quickly surfaced on Twitter.

Fans are referring to this incident as the "rally raccoon." That's because Arkansas mounted an impressive comeback after trailing 5-0.

However, Vanderbilt managed to seal the deal in extra innings.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt will square off Saturday night in the second game of their series. There's no guarantee we'll get another raccoon sighting though.