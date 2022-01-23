Report: SEC Assistant Football Coach Fired On Sunday

An SEC football assistant coach was reportedly fired on Sunday, according to a report from 247Sports.

Arkansas reportedly fired a defensive assistant coach on Sunday, following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks went 9-4 this season, but head coach Sam Pittman decided to part ways with defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

The Arkansas assistant coach was coming off his first season with the program. He came to the Razorbacks after spending the previous six seasons at Tulsa.

It’s unclear why the Razorbacks decided to part ways, though recruiting or player development could have been the reasons.

Arkansas’ defensive coordinator remains Barry Odom.