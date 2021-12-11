An Army player looks to have hurt himself after trying to break free from a Navy defender’s extracurriculars.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s annual matchup between the academies, a Navy linebacker appeared to hold and twist the ankle of Army running back Anthony Adkins well after the whistle.

Things are getting chippy between Army and Navy 👀 pic.twitter.com/UgVttFBJ17 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 11, 2021

Adkins, understandably frustrated, stepped on the defenders chest after breaking free of the grasp. And immediately went down grabbing his foot/ankle.

The sophomore running back was able to walk off the field under his own power. But, he wasn’t returned to the action yet. Both players were accessed 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness.

With the second quarter just getting started, Army leads Navy 10-7. The Black Knights got on the board behind a big 56-yard rumble from senior quarterback Christian Anderson.

For those watching, the Army-Navy Game serves as a tribute to all of those who serve our country. For those playing, it serves as the origin for a lifetime of memories. pic.twitter.com/nqUpj2oZGS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen scored behind some tough running from sophomore QB Tai Lavatai.

It’s going to take some more that for Navy to pull off the upset over 8-3 Army and recapture its dominance in the rivalry.

From 2002-2015, Navy won 14 straight games in the series. However, in recent years The Army has regained control. The Black Knights of West Point have won four the the past five meetings between the schools.