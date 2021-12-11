The Spun

Look: Army Player Appears To Step On Navy Opponent After Potentially Dirty Play

A Naval Academy cheerleader waving a flag during the Army-Navy Game in 2015.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 12: A member of the Navy Midshipmen cheer squad celebrates the touchdown in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on December 12, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

An Army player looks to have hurt himself after trying to break free from a Navy defender’s extracurriculars.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s annual matchup between the academies, a Navy linebacker appeared to hold and twist the ankle of Army running back Anthony Adkins well after the whistle.

Adkins, understandably frustrated, stepped on the defenders chest after breaking free of the grasp. And immediately went down grabbing his foot/ankle.

The sophomore running back was able to walk off the field under his own power. But, he wasn’t returned to the action yet. Both players were accessed 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness.

With the second quarter just getting started, Army leads Navy 10-7. The Black Knights got on the board behind a big 56-yard rumble from senior quarterback Christian Anderson.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen scored behind some tough running from sophomore QB Tai Lavatai.

It’s going to take some more that for Navy to pull off the upset over 8-3 Army and recapture its dominance in the rivalry.

From 2002-2015, Navy won 14 straight games in the series. However, in recent years The Army has regained control. The Black Knights of West Point have won four the the past five meetings between the schools.

