Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Ex-NFL Star

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant has been issued for ex-NFL star Earl Thomas, according to multiple reports.

Thomas, 33, last played in the National Football League in 2019.

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Thomas, after he allegedly violated a court order.

According to reports, Thomas allegedly sent threatening messages to a woman and her child. From ESPN.com:

Court records show the warrant, signed April 27, charges Thomas with a third-degree felony for at least two violations within 12 months of a protective order from May 2021 that stated he could only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting phone app, according to the paper.

Trey Dolezal, who represents Thomas in his ongoing divorce, told the paper that the arrest warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children. Nina Thomas filed for divorce from Earl Thomas in November 2020.

Thomas' attorney, Trey Dolezal, commented on the situation to the Austin American-Statesman.

"They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids," Dolezal told the paper. "I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children."

Thomas is hoping to resume his NFL career this year.