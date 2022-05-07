SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-16 at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Late last month, former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas made it clear he wanted to return to the NFL.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, claimed he was in football shape and ready to return to the gridiron. "I’m ready,” Thomas said. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

Unfortunately, he might not be making a return to the field any time soon after his latest run-in with the law. Late Friday night, news broke that a judge issued an arrest warrant for the former NFL star.

Thomas allegedly violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. Here are the details, via USA Today:

According to court records, Magistrate George Thomas signed a warrant on April 27 charging Thomas with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months. The case has been assigned to a Travis County district court.

Thomas hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 after the Ravens released him due to conduct detrimental to the team. He allegedly punched fellow safety Chuck Clark in practice.

He already hadn't played football in two years, making the market for his services somewhat suspect. After this latest incident, though, it's fair to wonder if he'll return to the NFL at all.