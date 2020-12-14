Art Briles Makes Interesting Decision On His Coaching Future

Former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles has made a decision on his football coaching future.

The former Baylor head coach has spent the last two seasons as the head coach of Mount Vernon High School in Texas. Briles has gone 20-6 over two seasons, leading his school to the state semifinals this past season.

Briles has decided to resign from his position, though.

The school district was informed of Briles’ decision on Monday. The timing of the decision is interesting, to say the least.

Art Briles has resigned after two years as AD/ahead Football Coach at Mount Vernon. Briles led the program to the Class 3A, Division I semifinals before losing to Tuscola Jim Ned. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/84s0jBSfPe — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) December 14, 2020

The timing is interesting because on Sunday, Briles was linked to a potential college football opening.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze appears to be the favorite for the Auburn job. If Freeze leaves Liberty for Auburn, Briles is believed to be the frontrunner to replace him.

“If Hugh Freeze leaves Liberty, former Baylor coach Art Briles would be a leading candidate to replace Freeze,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Sunday.

If Hugh Freeze leaves Liberty, former Baylor coach Art Briles would be a leading candidate to replace Freeze, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 13, 2020

It’s still early, but it seems like Briles’ decision to step down from his high school job could be the first domino to fall in this coaching carousel.

Stay tuned…