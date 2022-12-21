Art Rooney II Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The late-great Franco Harris helped deliver four Super Bowl titles to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family during his 12 years with the team. So as you might imagine, Art Rooney II has some thoughts on his sudden passing.

In a statement released this morning, the Steelers owner said that it was difficult to even put into words the kind of impact Harris had on the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh. He offered his condolences to the Harris family.

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. he never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this time," Rooney said.

Franco Harris was a first-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history that year, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

But his most notable achievement that year was the Immaculate Reception against the Raiders to deliver the Steelers their first playoff win.

Harris went on to become the driving force in the run game behind their Steel Curtain dynasty and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Our hearts go out to Franco Harris' family and loved ones.