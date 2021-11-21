The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant A’s Trade Rumor

Oakland A's in the 2019 AL Wild Card Game.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics throws the first pitch to Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays to start the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Oakland A’s are one of the teams to watch this Major League Baseball offseason.

According to reports, the A’s could be considering a blockbuster trade, possibly moving on from star first baseman Matt Olson.

Olson, a 27-year-old first baseman, has won two Gold Gloves and was an All-Star this past season. He’s one of the best players in the game at his position.

Several teams appear to be interested in making a move for the A’s star.

“A’s said to be “shooting for the moon,” in early Matt Olson trade talks. Can’t blame em. 39 HR. .911 OPS. 5.8 WAR. 2 years ‘til free agency,” MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote.

The Yankees have been the team mentioned the most for Olson, though several teams are likely to be interested.

One fan suggested San Diego as a destination.

“A’s take on Eric Hosmer and we got a few prospects and another player you can’t say no to,” one fan suggested on Twitter.

“Knowing Oakland, probably started with Dominguez, Volpe, Peraza and probably Voit,” another fan wrote, noting some Yankees prospects.

“Who really has leverage here? The team that absolutely wants to/has to unload future $$$ or the team that can spend in free agency?” another fan wrote on Twitter.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting offseason in Oakland, that is for sure.

