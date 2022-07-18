Asante Samuel Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Cornerback Asante Samuel #22 of the New England Patriots celebrates after breaking-up a pass thrown to wide receiver Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants (not pictured) in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

In his first five NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, cornerback Asante Samuel won two Super Bowls and almost won a third in 2007. But now he's looking back on his time in New England with a different lens.

Appearing on I Am Athlete, Samuel asserted that the Patriots dynasty he was a part of would never have come together without Tom Brady. Samuel pointed out that many of the genius ideas that Belichick came up with didn't matter in the grand scheme of things because Brady was the one who ran the offense.

"All of this (creative) stuff is working because of Tom!" Samuel said. "But that ain't how we won... It's one X-factor - it's Tom. This is the truth... It's because of Tom because guess what? Tom goes [somewhere else] and just wins a Super Bowl. That's not a credit to him? With COVID, no practice - 'I go and win a Super Bowl!'"

Unlike some past instances where players have called Brady the reason the Patriots dynasty thrived, fans don't seem as willing to engage with the idea right now. Many are rolling their eyes at having to see the debate play out again.

But some are pointing out that Samuel is probably bitter over how his time with the team went. A few pointed to his poor performance in Super Bowl XLII while others leaned into how Bill Belichick game him less playing time contributing to his opinion here:

Do you agree with Asante Samuel? Were the Patriots successful because of Tom Brady, or was Tom Brady successful because of the Patriots?