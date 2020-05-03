Former Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Bill Belichick

A former New England Patriots star has weighed in on Tom Brady’s decision to leave the franchise in free agency.

Asante Samuel played for the Patriots from 2003-07. He was part of two Super Bowl champion teams during his time in New England.

The All-Pro cornerback went on to play for the Eagles and the Falcons before retiring in 2013. He had an honest admission about playing for Bill Belichick while discussing Brady’s decision.

“It worked out for me, man. It made me a better man, but it’s not something I enjoyed,” Samuel told TMZ Sports.

“(Tom) probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day.”

Samuel isn’t the first former Patriots player to say something like this. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay, admitted it can be tough to play for Belichick.

"It's not an easy place to play."#Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski says his 9 years with the #Patriots was special. Calls Bill Belichick the greatest. Continues to say it's not the easiest place to play,but they get you mentally right and he's going to carry that over to Tampa Bay. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) April 22, 2020

Both Samuel and Gronkowski have a great amount of respect for Belichick, but their comments are fair. At a certain point, players might get tired of the “Patriots way” and want to play elsewhere.

Brady and Gronkowski will look to have more fun in Tampa Bay in 2020.