The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stand face-to-face.FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

A former New England Patriots star has weighed in on Tom Brady’s decision to leave the franchise in free agency.

Asante Samuel played for the Patriots from 2003-07. He was part of two Super Bowl champion teams during his time in New England.

The All-Pro cornerback went on to play for the Eagles and the Falcons before retiring in 2013. He had an honest admission about playing for Bill Belichick while discussing Brady’s decision.

“It worked out for me, man. It made me a better man, but it’s not something I enjoyed,” Samuel told TMZ Sports.

“(Tom) probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day.”

Samuel isn’t the first former Patriots player to say something like this. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay, admitted it can be tough to play for Belichick.

Both Samuel and Gronkowski have a great amount of respect for Belichick, but their comments are fair. At a certain point, players might get tired of the “Patriots way” and want to play elsewhere.

Brady and Gronkowski will look to have more fun in Tampa Bay in 2020.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.