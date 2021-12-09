Associated Press College Football Player Of The Year Announced

The Associated Press just named this season’s College Football Player of the Year, perhaps giving an early glimpse into the Heisman outcome.

There were a few contenders for this season’s award, including Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama’s Will Anderson and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. In the end, it wasn’t a tough choice by AP voters.

Young is this year’s recipient of the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year award.

The Alabama star received 42 of 53 possible first-place votes.

“Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner,” the AP announced.

“Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.”

This probably isn’t the only award Bryce Young is going to take home this month. It was fairly obvious during the last few weeks of the college football season that he was the best player of the year.

Young completed 68 percent of his throws for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also added three scores on the ground.

The Alabama star showed up and shined brightest in the Crimson Tide’s biggest games. He deserves all the recognition coming his way.