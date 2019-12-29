Associated Press Names Its Male Athlete Of The Decade

As the 2010s come to a close, the sports world is looking back on the decade that was. We’ve been able to witness several notable performances over the last 10 years, including many from all-time athletes and legendary teams.

The Associated Press has named its “Male Athlete of the Decade” as we wrap up the 2010s.

The pick: LeBron James.

James began 2010 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He left for the Miami Heat that summer with “The Decision,” which remains one of the most-iconic athlete announcements in history. James won two NBA championships with the Heat.

The Ohio native then returned to the Cavs in 2014, leading Cleveland to a historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

James is now ending the decade as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) _ LeBron James selected as AP male athlete of the decade. Story upcoming momentarily. Other top finishers:

2. Tom Brady

3. Usain Bolt

4. Lionel Messi

5. Michael Phelps — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2019

All five athletes named are worthy picks, but it’s tough to go against LeBron James.

No one has dominated the sports landscape more over the last 10 years than the NBA star.