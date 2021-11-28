The Spun

Associated Press Top 25 Updated Following Rivalry Week

The Associated Press college football top 25 poll has been updated following an eventful week of rivalry games.

Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press updated its college football top 25 poll following a Saturday that featured Michigan beating Ohio State, Alabama escaping Auburn and Oklahoma State taking down Oklahoma.

Here’s the latest top 25 from the Associated Press:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa
  16. Houston
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wake Forest
  19. San Diego State
  20. Louisiana-Lafayette
  21. North Carolina State
  22. Clemson
  23. Arkansas
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Kentucky

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, will be updated on Tuesday night.

Until then, the Associated Press top 25 poll can be debated.

