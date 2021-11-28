Associated Press Top 25 Updated Following Rivalry Week

The Associated Press college football top 25 poll has been updated following an eventful week of rivalry games.

Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press updated its college football top 25 poll following a Saturday that featured Michigan beating Ohio State, Alabama escaping Auburn and Oklahoma State taking down Oklahoma.

Here’s the latest top 25 from the Associated Press:

Georgia Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette North Carolina State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, will be updated on Tuesday night.

Until then, the Associated Press top 25 poll can be debated.