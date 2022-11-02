Astros Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 5

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 29: The roof of Tropicana Field is reflected in a Houston Astros batting helmet prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was moved to Tropicana Field because of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB via Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The World Series will run at least five games but possibly six if the Houston Astros even things up against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight.

The Astros recently announced who will be their starter for that crucial Game 5.

According to Astros insider Brian McTaggart, Astros ace Justin Verlander will get the starting nod for Game 5. Verlander started Game 1 but struggled mightily, giving up five runs in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

The nine-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He won an AL-leading 18 games and led all of baseball with a beautiful 1.75 ERA.

But despite having one of his best seasons ever, Verlander's postseason run hasn't been that special. He gave up six runs in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners before a much better performance against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS - both were wins.

Game 1 of the World Series was a nightmare for Justin Verlander though. He gave up five runs in five innings as the Phillies took Game 1.

A loss to the Phillies tonight would put Houston on the brink of elimination in Game 5. But a win tonight would give the Astros a chance to take their first lead in the series with Verlander on the mound.

Game 5 of the World Series will be on Thursday at 8:03 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.