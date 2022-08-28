Astros Announce Why Justin Verlander Left Sunday's Game Early

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 19: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during an intrasquad game as they continue with Summer Workouts at Minute Maid Park on July 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander is a pretty strong favorite to win the Cy Young award right now. So it's understandable that people might be nervous when he leaves a game in some discomfort.

That's exactly what happened in today's start against the Baltimore Orioles. After three superb innings where he gave up no runs and struck out six batters, Verlander left the game.

But according to the team, it doesn't appear to be too serious of an issue. The Astros said that he's dealing with "right calf discomfort."

Verlander is currently enjoying the best season of his entire career. He leads Major League Baseball in wins (16) and earned run average (1.87), with his ERA and win percentage on track to be the highest of his MLB career.

The Houston Astros have been savoring every one of Justin Verlander's starts thus far. Prior to this season, Verlander was limited to just one game between 2020 and 2021.

In his three healthy seasons with the Astros though, Verlander has been nigh unstoppable. He's 59-18 with a 2.31 ERA and a WHIP of 0.837 - both far betters than the numbers he put up in 13 years in Detroit.

In his first two full seasons with the Astros, Verlander made back-to-back All-Star Games, won the Cy Young once and was runner-up another time. He was also a major part of Houston's World Series win in 2017.

Suffice it to say, the Astros probably want him back ASAP.