Astros Executive Reportedly Leaving Team After Rejecting 1-Year Offer

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of Minute Maid Park during player introductions on opening day at Minute Maid Park on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Astros general manager James Click will not return to the organization in 2023 after he rejected the team’s one-year contract offer, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.

The Houston executive will end his Astros career with a World Series win.

Despite their success together, Click and team owner Jim Crane never really saw eye-to-eye. That rocky relationship reached a pinnacle during the Wilson Contreras trade-deadline debacle earlier this year.

Click wanted a longer contract offer after helping the Astros to their most recent World Series title, but Crane was only willing to extend a one-year deal.

At 44 years old, Click is entering his prime as a baseball executive. He'll likely be a highly-sought-after option for teams looking to bolster their front office this offseason.