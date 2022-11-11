Astros Executive Reportedly Leaving Team After Rejecting 1-Year Offer
Astros general manager James Click will not return to the organization in 2023 after he rejected the team’s one-year contract offer, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.
The Houston executive will end his Astros career with a World Series win.
Despite their success together, Click and team owner Jim Crane never really saw eye-to-eye. That rocky relationship reached a pinnacle during the Wilson Contreras trade-deadline debacle earlier this year.
Click wanted a longer contract offer after helping the Astros to their most recent World Series title, but Crane was only willing to extend a one-year deal.
At 44 years old, Click is entering his prime as a baseball executive. He'll likely be a highly-sought-after option for teams looking to bolster their front office this offseason.