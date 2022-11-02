Astros Pitcher Made Unfortunate World Series History Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made World Series history on Tuesday night — but it wasn't the good kind.

The veteran right hander became the first pitcher in World Series history to allow five home runs in a single game.

Five different Philadelphia batters — Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh — knocked out homers during tonight's Game 3 blowout. The Phillies lead tonight's game 7-0 and looked poised to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

McCullers, who gave up all seven earned runs, allowed these record-setting five home runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. Only one of his six allowed hits wasn't a home run. He also struck out three batters and walked one.

Through eight regular-season games with the Astros this year, McCullers posted a 2.27 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 22 walks.