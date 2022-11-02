Astros Pitcher Made Unfortunate World Series History Tonight
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made World Series history on Tuesday night — but it wasn't the good kind.
The veteran right hander became the first pitcher in World Series history to allow five home runs in a single game.
Five different Philadelphia batters — Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh — knocked out homers during tonight's Game 3 blowout. The Phillies lead tonight's game 7-0 and looked poised to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
McCullers, who gave up all seven earned runs, allowed these record-setting five home runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. Only one of his six allowed hits wasn't a home run. He also struck out three batters and walked one.
Through eight regular-season games with the Astros this year, McCullers posted a 2.27 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 22 walks.