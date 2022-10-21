Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 29: The roof of Tropicana Field is reflected in a Houston Astros batting helmet prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was moved to Tropicana Field because of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB via Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will not start in Game 3 due to an elbow injury. Apparently, McCullers got hit in the elbow bone by a champagne bottle during the celebrations after their win over the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

McCullers is doing fine though and has been working in the bullpen. He is expected to start in Game 4 now.

Fans have expressed some concern over McCullers getting hurt like that. Some have joked while others have pointed out that it happened to an area where McCullers previously had surgery:

"It was the same elbow that had had Tommy John surgery. It's a pretty gnarly scar and getting hit on it is extremely painful. Glad he's able to pitch in the ALCS," one user replied.

"Going to add elbow pads to the goggles they pass out for locker room celebrations," another joked.

"From bubbly to bubble wrap, Lance McCullers's postseason," wrote a third.

McCullers went 4-2 in the regular season with a 2.27 ERA and 50 strikeouts in just eight games. Against the Mariners in the ALDS, McCullers allowed no runs and just two hits in six innings en route to a 1-0 win to seal the series.