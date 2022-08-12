Astros Star Reportedly Underwent Season-Ending Surgery

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Kyle Tucker #30, Michael Brantley #23 and Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros meet prior to the start of the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Friday, the team announced.

The five-time MLB All-Star got an arthroscopic labral procedure to repair an injury to his non-throwing right arm.

Brantley, 35, went on the Astros' injured list on June 27. The injury was officially listed as "shoulder discomfort."

Through 64 games this season, Brantley logged five home runs and 26 RBI on a .288 batting average. His most recent All-Star appearance came in 2021 — his third season with the Astros.

Brantley is in the second year of his two-year, $32 million contract with Houston. He'll become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The Astros have one of the best records in baseball, leading the NL West with a 72-41 record on the year.

Houston will begin its homestand against the Oakland A's later tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET.