As if things couldn’t get any worse at Arizona State, it now looks like Herm Edwards is going to lose his star quarterback to the transfer portal.

Jayden Daniels reportedly “intends” to enter the transfer portal today, per a report. Daniels has started at Arizona State the past three seasons.

“Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels intends to transfer, a source tells the @TheAthleticCFB,” tweeted Doug Haller of The Athletic. “He has not officially entered the portal as of Thursday morning but should be coming soon.”

Jayden Daniels burst onto the college football scene back in 2019 when, as a true freshman, he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two picks. His most significant feat came late in the 2019 season when the young star had 408 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 upset of then No. 6 Oregon, keeping the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff in the process.

Daniels’ sophomore and junior year performances haven’t been nearly as impressive, but he still oozes with unfulfilled potential.

It sounds like Herm Edwards will need to find a new starting quarterback next season.

“This seems really bad. Not very good vibes coming from Arizona State at the moment. Absolute full fade this year,” one fan tweeted.