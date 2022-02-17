ASU QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly ‘Expected’ To Enter Transfer Portal

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is reportedly expected to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal later this afternoon, per Sun Devils insider Chris Karpman of 247Sports.

Daniels has reportedly informed multiple ASU coaches and others of his decision. His request to transfer is already being processed by the program.

According to Karpman, people close to Daniels have been in contact with multiple Power 5 schools, including programs within the Pac-12, to gauge the quarterback’s options before he enters the portal. It’s unclear if Daniels would withdraw his name from the portal if a better option doesn’t arise, or if his decision to transfer away from Arizona State is final.

Through three seasons as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback, Daniels logged 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air, and 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. His sophomore season in 2020 was cut to just four games by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, Arizona State has lost five key assistant coaches under pressure of an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations — including offensive coordinator Zak Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

ASU’s top returning backup at quarterback is sophomore Trenton Bourguet. Freshmen QBs Daylin McLemore and Finn Collins are also expected to return along with the arrival of Alabama transfer Paul Tyson and former three-star Bennett Meredith.

Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program may need to explore the transfer portal themselves to bring in next year’s starting QB.