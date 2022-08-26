Look: At Least 1 NFL Team Has Called Jets About Denzel Mims Trade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly called the New York Jets with trade interest for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims, per team insider Joe Person.

Mims was a star wideout for now-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during his collegiate career at Baylor.

The Jets selected Mims with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While he showed some flashes during his rookie season, the 24-year-old wide receiver has largely been a disappointing pick for New York.

Through 20 game appearances in his first two seasons, Mims collected just 31 receptions for 490 yards and zero touchdowns. Issues with dropped passes have resulted in seriously limited playing time for the young wide receiver.

Given Rhule's connection with Mims, the Panthers are certainly one of the most logical trade partners for the Jets. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer and Jets general manager Joe Douglas also have recent trade history with last year's Sam Darnold deal.

Mims has two years remaining on the $5.4 million rookie deal he signed with the Jets in 2020.