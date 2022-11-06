'At Least' 6 Contenders Emerge To Buy The Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

For the first time since 1999, the Washington Commanders could be up for sale.

And according to Mike Florio of NBC's Pro Football Talk, "at least six" credible potential owners have started to the process of looking into the franchise.

Per Florio:

Jeff Bezos reportedly is interested, and Mat Ishbia has indicated a desire to explore a purchase as well. Josh Harris, as PFT previously reported, would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos, if $5 billion would have gotten the deal done. Media mogul Byron Allen also is reportedly interested in buying the Commanders. Based on media accounts of his net worth, he could have a hard time writing the check for 30 percent of the sale price.

It's expected that the sale of the Commanders could run all the way up to $7 billion, with most estimates firmly placing its value in the $5-6 billion range.