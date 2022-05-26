Athlon Sports Predicts College Football's Top 25 Teams

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Though there's still a full summer of offseason work to go before the start of the 2022 college football season, analysts are already beginning to take on the task of putting together some preseason rankings.

Athlon Sports recently released their preseason top-25 list for the 2022 season.

Unlike most preseason ranking lists, Athlon Sports' factors in each team's projected ranking after this year's National Championship game.

Here's the top-10:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Texas A&M Michigan Notre Dame Utah USC Oregon

With several key returning starters and solid incoming recruiting classes, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson remain atop the college football pantheon at 1-4.

Texas A&M made their way onto this year's list due to Jimbo Fishers No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Michigan is coming off a stellar College Football Playoff season and Notre Dame is beginning a new era under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

The final three teams in the top-10 all hail from the PAC 12: Utah, USC and Oregon. Led by former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are welcoming the No. 1-ranked transfer class in the nation.

