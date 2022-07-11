Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals.

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.

As noted in the press release, the Braves now own the 20th overall pick in the first round in addition to the pick they just acquired.

The trade brings the Royals more young talent as they continue to try to rebuild into an American League contender once again.

Every player on their way to Kansas City is 25 or younger and has shown promise in their minor league performances.

The Braves currently sit at 52-35 with the All-Star break right around the corner.