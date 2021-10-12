Atlanta Braves Suffer Tough Blow Ahead Of Game 4

The Atlanta Braves have been dealt a tough hand ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 4 matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that starting right fielder/leadoff hitter Jorge Soler has tested positive for COVID-19. The eighth-year veteran will be replaced by second-year outfielder Cristian Pache.

According to MLB postseason rules, Pache is able to remain on the team’s active roster until Soler is reinstated from the COVID-19 list.

Outfielder Cristian Pache has replaced Jorge Soler on the @Braves NLDS roster, it was announced today by @MLB. pic.twitter.com/vMJtCPkNKE — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 12, 2021

Soler was acquired from the Kansas City Royals the day of the MLB trade deadline back in July. Through 55 games with the Braves, the former league home run leader has recorded 14 home runs and 33 RBIs on a .269 batting average.

With Soler out, Pache will now take on his first ever postseason appearance. After just two regular-season appearance in 2020, the 22-year-old outfielder saw time in 22 games for Atlanta this season — notching just seven hits and striking out 25 times with a .111 batting average.

After falling in Game 1, the Braves rallied to win the next two contests and claim a 2-1 series lead. Tonight’s Game 4 will begin this evening at 5:15 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Truist Park.