Legendary NBA star Dominique Wilkins says he was denied service at a restaurant on Saturday because of the color of his skin.

Wilkins, who is Black, says he was denied service by a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. The legendary NBA star played for the Atlanta Hawks from 1982-94, making nine All-Star games. He’s one of the best athletes in Atlanta history.

Despite his stardom, Wilkins says that Le Bilboquet denied him service on Saturday.

“In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today,” he tweeted.

Wilkins added: “Crazy man, they said there are no seats available when u can clearly see many available.”

The restaurant, meanwhile, has since responded to the claim.

“We, at Le Bilboquet, do our best to accommodate all of our guests. However, we have received consistent complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices. As a result, to protect our restaurant’s culture, we installed a minimum standard in our ‘business casual’ attire dress code which includes jeans and sneakers but prohibits baseball caps and athletic clothing including sweat pants and tops,” the statement read, per TMZ Sports.

Wilkins does not seem to buy it, though.

“They looked me up and down … and to add insult, talked about how my clothes were not appropriate when I was wearing designer casual pants and a shirt.”