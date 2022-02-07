Atlanta Falcons Announce Significant Front Office Change

The Atlanta Falcons have a front-office staffer to replace.

The Falcons announced on Monday that director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team.

Sabo stayed with the Falcons’ organization when they hired their new GM, Terry Fontenot, a year ago. Now, he’s parting ways with the organization.

“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.

“The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories. I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family.”

Sabo worked for the Falcons for 12 years. He spent half of those years as the organization’s director of college scouting.

The Falcons have a key position to fill following Sabo’s departure.