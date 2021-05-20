Atlanta Falcons Release Lineman Following Cowboys Pickup

The Atlanta Falcons have cut incoming rookie offensive lineman Jack Batho.

This decision came quickly after the waiver pickup of former Dallas Cowboys lineman William Sweet on Thursday morning. The Cowboys cut Sweet on Tuesday and the Falcons claimed him a day later on Wednesday.

After going undrafted in 2019, the former North Carolina Tar Heel signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was later waived at the end of the preseason. Prior to the 2020 season, Sweet re-signed with the Cardinals before failing to make the roster yet again. Following a brief period with the San Francisco 49ers, he signed with the Cowboys practice squad back in October.

Through his turbulent two years in the league, Sweet has yet to play in a regular season game.

Like Sweet, Batho also went undrafted in this year’s draft. Prior to his signing with the Falcons, the 6-foot-8 OL played six seasons with the South Dakota School of Mines — serving as a captain in 2019 and 2020.

Behind starting right tackle Kaleb McGary and backups Jalen Mayfield/Willie Beavers, Batho was the fourth-string option at the RT position.