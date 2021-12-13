Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Suffer Significant Injury Loss

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a key contributor on the backend of their defense going forward.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed safety Erik Harris is out for the season with an upper body injury.

Source: #Falcons S Erik Harris is out for the season with a torn pec. He’s headed for surgery, with the starter ending his 2021 with 64 tackles and 8 passes defended. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

“[Falcons] S Erik Harris is out for the season with a torn pec,” Rapoport reported. “He’s headed for surgery, with the starter ending his 2021 with 64 tackles and 8 passes defended.”

Harris left Sunday’s action against the Carolina Panthers early in the first quarter with a chest injury. The Falcons DB was quickly listed as questionable after walking off the field to the blue medical tent, and then the locker room.

However, the veteran safety was later downgraded to out.

One of the best clean hits you'll see by Erik Harris on Robby Andersonpic.twitter.com/T82sU9POk3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Now the 31-year-old is gone for the season after being diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle. Harris was an inexpensive option for Atlanta this offseason. Since joining the team, Harris started in 12 games for the Falcons. Through 14 weeks, Harris is the team’s third leading tackler.

The Atlanta Falcons were able to get the 29-21 win over Carolina on Sunday. Thanks in part to turning Cam Newton over twice. With four games to go, Atlanta is somehow still alive in the wild-card picture.

The Falcons have won two of their last three. ATL finishes out the season with games against the 49ers, Lions, Bills and Saints.