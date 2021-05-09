AT&T Stadium Set Pandemic Attendance Record Last Night

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders squared off in a highly anticipated bout on Saturday night in front of a packed house at AT&T Stadium. But, the usual home of the Dallas Cowboys didn’t host just any ordinary crowd this weekend.

In fact, AT&T Stadium announced that 73,126 people were in attendance for the fight, setting a record for the most fans at an American sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bout also set a record for the largest indoor attendance at a boxing event in the United States, breaking the previous mark of 63,350 from a Muhammad Ali-Leon Spinks fight in 1978.

The crowd of 73,126 signaled a return to normalcy, but some health officials stated their concern about the lack of health and safety protocols for the fight. AT&T stadium workers were required to wear face coverings, while fans were only encouraged to wear masks and remain socially distant, according to the venue’s website.

Saturday’s crowd certainly showed what’s possible in American sports moving forward in 2021, but hopefully venues will continue to do their best to be as safe as possible for the rest of the year.

While fans packed AT&T Stadium, the action in the ring delivered. The fight remained close through the first seven rounds until Alvarez (55-1-2, 38 KOs) put together a dominant eight round to take the reins. The bout was called off before the start of the ninth round after Saunders (30-1, 14 KOs) suffered broken orbital bone.

The loss marked the first of Saunders professional career. Meanwhile, Alvarez claimed his third belt in the 168-pound division.

Saturday was a glimpse into the future of what AT&T Stadium might look like next fall, when the Dallas Cowboys return to action. The team’s fanbase would certainly like to be in person come September, so time will tell if that’s a possibility.

