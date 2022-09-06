Attorney For Andy Reid's Son, Britt, Releases Statement

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will enter a guilty plea at his next scheduled court appearance.

Reid was charged with DWI causing serious physical injury stemming from a February 2021 car crash that resulted in severe injuries for then-five-year-old girl Ariel Young.

Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs, released a statement sharing the impending plea on Tuesday.

"Britt Reid intends to enter his plea of guilty to the offense charged. He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y. "Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y., and her family, and to his own family. He also extends deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected."

Reid caused a three-car pileup on the interstate near Arrowhead Stadium on February 4, 2021. He told officers on the scene that he'd had "two to three" drinks before getting in his car.

Ariel suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. The Chiefs agreed to pay for her medical bills in November 2021.

Reid's next court appearance will take place on Monday, September 12. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.