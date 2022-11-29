Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Has Message For Browns

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is set to make his NFL return on Sunday after an 11-game ban and $5 million fine. But attorney Tony Buzbee has a message for the man accused of sexual misconduct by the more than two dozen women:

"We're still here. We matter."

Buzbee and 10 of Watson's accusers will reportedly be in attendance for Watson's first game back against his former team. According to the lawyer, most of the women who settled their lawsuits with the Browns QB have no interest in his coming back and just want to move on with their lives.

That said, "Some of the women really want to attend the game to kind of make the statement, 'Hey, we're still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that's over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States,'" Buzbee explained.

The group will be watching from a suite at NRG Stadium as all eyes will be on the three-time Pro Bowler.

Watson has continued to deny any wrongdoing.