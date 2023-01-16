Attorney For Ex-Alabama Player Releases Statement Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama logo on an equipment chest before the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 31, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The attorney for former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has released a statement following his client's arrest on Sunday.

Miles has been charged with capital murder and was arrested on Sunday.

William White, who is Miles' attorney, said in the statement that his client is innocent.

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time," the statement read.

The charges for Miles step from what happened on Sunday morning at The Strip. According to multiple reports, Jamea Harris, who was 23 years old, was shot to death while driving on The Strip.

Miles played in six games for the Crimson Tide this season before he got hurt. He's also a former three-star recruit out of Washington D.C.

