Attorney General's Comment On Daniel Snyder Is Going Viral

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that he's filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.

The lawsuit alleges the Commanders and the NFL as a whole helped "cover up" years of harassment. He suggested the NFL "turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses."

"Mr. Snyder waged an interference campaign to cover up years of harassment," Racine said in a statement. "And the NFL let him do it, betraying fans’ trust by enabling Mr. Snyder to have a say at the end of the investigation into him and the Commanders."

During a press conference, Racine dropped what might be the line of the entire saga.

"The depositions are not likely to occur on a yacht, but in a conference room in the District of Columbia," Racine said about getting Snyder into a room for depositions.

It's unclear what the lawsuit will bring next, but Snyder and company could face extensive fines.

We'll have the latest when it becomes available.