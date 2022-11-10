Attorney General's Comment On Daniel Snyder Is Going Viral
On Thursday afternoon, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that he's filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.
The lawsuit alleges the Commanders and the NFL as a whole helped "cover up" years of harassment. He suggested the NFL "turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses."
"Mr. Snyder waged an interference campaign to cover up years of harassment," Racine said in a statement. "And the NFL let him do it, betraying fans’ trust by enabling Mr. Snyder to have a say at the end of the investigation into him and the Commanders."
During a press conference, Racine dropped what might be the line of the entire saga.
"The depositions are not likely to occur on a yacht, but in a conference room in the District of Columbia," Racine said about getting Snyder into a room for depositions.
It's unclear what the lawsuit will bring next, but Snyder and company could face extensive fines.
We'll have the latest when it becomes available.