Attorney Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher the last couple of days.

Saban went at Texas A&M on Wednesday night in an interview and claimed that the school "bought every player" in its 2022 recruiting class. The Aggies landed the top-rated recruiting class in the country heading into this season.

Fisher then had an emergency press conference on Thursday morning and ripped Saban for those comments. He called Saban's comments "despicable" and called Saban himself a "narcissist."

NIL Attorney Mike Caspino has now released a statement on the matter and has confirmed that A&M did nothing wrong with its recruiting.

"Having worked with (A&M's collective), everything Jimbo Fisher said is 100 percent correct and true," Caspino said. "He didn’t violate any bylaws if you keep the collective separate (from the school). A&M and their collective are just very good at what they do."

It'll be interesting to see if Saban has a response to these comments. Fisher confirmed that Saban has been trying to call him, but he's been ignoring the calls.

October 8th can't come soon enough.