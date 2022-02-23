Auburn Adding Former NFL WR To Coaching Staff

The Auburn Tigers have reportedly hired former NFL wideout Ike Hilliard as the team’s new wide receivers coach, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Hilliard spent the last two seasons as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in Pittsburgh. Before that he spent seven seasons as WRs coach in Washington, one in Buffalo and one as assistant WRs coach in Miami.

Hilliard has some valuable experience in the SEC as well. Suiting up for the Florida Gators from 1994-96, he logged 2,214 yards and 29 touchdowns on 126 receptions.

After his outstanding collegiate career in Gainesville, he was selected by the New York Giants with the seventh overall pick in 1997. From there, he went on to notch a 12-year NFL career — eight seasons with the Giants and four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished his professional career with 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Hilliard will now fill a void within the Tigers’ program that was open for much of the 2021 campaign. Just four games into this past season, first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams was fired.

Hilliard will look to help Bryan Harsin’s offensive staff bounce back after a difficult year in 2021. Auburn dropped five straight games to finish 6-7 after a 6-2 start.