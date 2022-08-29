Auburn Announces Veteran Starter Is 'Done' With Football

AUBURN - OCTOBER 16: Photo of the Auburn University logo at the top of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Auburn will reportedly be down one Tiger going forward.

On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin announced that Nick Brahms, a four-year starter on the offensive line, is “officially done with football now.”

Saying the upperclassman center feels he's “just not there physically to go out there and play at the level that he wants to be at.”

Speaking on Brahms' decision to retire, Tigers quarterback Nick Finley said: "After the bowl game... I was begging him to come back. So for him to come back and not be able to play, I know that crushes him."

Tate Johnson now shifts to the starting C spot on Auburn's depth chart with just one week until the season-opener vs. Mercer.

Brahms was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection.